"Armenia holds potential for drone manufacturing" – Military expert

Armenia weapons production

“Several models of domestically manufactured weapons and control systems have successfully passed internal testing in Armenia. They will soon be available for use within the Armenian Armed Forces,” stated minister of High-Tech Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan.

He also disclosed that 25 organizations in the military industry sector have already received orders from the Ministry of Defense.

Armenia has the capability to manufacture certain types of weapons, including unmanned aerial vehicles, according to military expert Leonid Nersisyan:

“When discussing American UAVs, achieving such quality might be challenging in Armenia. However, producing UAVs of moderate quality is entirely feasible. Armenia possesses the potential for it, with at least three to four manufacturers capable of producing such quality products.”

The Ministry of Defense has already submitted orders to manufacturers

“The Ministry of Defense has already awarded contracts to 25 organizations in the military-industrial sector,” announced minister of High-Tech Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan.

“At present, the Ministry of Defense has allocated Armenian companies orders totaling 122 billion drams [approximately $305 million]. By the end of the year, we anticipate the total value of contracts to reach 191 billion drams [around $497.5 million],” Hayrapetyan added.

Hayrapetyan emphasized that the military-industrial complex is a top priority, both for his ministry and the government as a whole. He mentioned holding meetings with representatives from all companies in the sector to discuss existing challenges. Additionally, a decision has been made to expand the functions of the Military Industry Committee.

“The Committee is now tasked with financing the development of prototypes, procurement, storage, and production of components and parts. It also has the authority to certify the technical specifications of domestically demanded products for export purposes,” he clarified.

The Defense Industry Committee operates under the Ministry of High-Tech Industry. It formulates long-term, medium-term, and short-term state support programs for defense industry entities and places orders to meet military needs.

Hayrapetyan stressed that the Committee’s objective is to create an environment conducive to making the defense industry attractive to industry players in terms of both scientific research and business opportunities.

Commentary

The allocation of funds for the mass production of tested weapon prototypes has been explained by Leonid Nersisyan, a senior research fellow at the APRI Armenia analytical center and military expert.

Nersisyan pondered whether local companies would be capable of meeting these production demands. He stated that if the decision has been made, industry leaders believe that the majority of orders can be fulfilled. Armenia possesses the potential to manufacture weaponry of sufficient quality, Nersisyan emphasized:

“When comparing to Russian reconnaissance UAVs like the ‘Orlan-10,’ it seems to me that we can produce locally made drones of a higher quality.”

Nersisyan believes it unnecessary to disclose detailed information regarding the specific types of weaponry mentioned by the minister or the quantity of arms ordered.

When asked whether the weaponry in question is offensive or defensive in nature, Nersisyan responded:

“For instance, are anti-tank missiles considered offensive or defensive weapons? They can be utilized both in attack and defense. The same applies to other types of weaponry.”