An Armenian village bakes its first lavash of 201 Anahit Harutyunyan, Gyumri Naira Martikian January 1, 2020 With the holidays at an end, the residents of Marmashen return to their everyday lives Yerevan airport serves record-high number of passengers in 2019 A tourist trail: Azerbaijani enthusiasts hope to drag the nation off the couch More on JAMnews The most important events in Armenia in 2019 in 180 seconds Is public confidence in gov’t of revolutionary PM Pashinyan on the wane in Armenia? Op-ed: US Senate resolution on Armenian genocide will not become law A director, doctor, and rescue worker: three careers influenced by the 1988 earthquake in Armenia 90 seconds: video from an Armenian street named for a Georgian poet Single mothers in Armenia – the stories of women who dare to go it alone 90 seconds: from orphanhood to adulthood in Armenia Why Armenia isn’t taking to the European convention against domestic violence – myths and refutals