Abkhazia
Abkhazia

In Abkhazia, activist accuses official of defamation, while he accuses her of stoking anti-Russian sentiment

Abkhaz activist

Abkhaz activist Lia Agrba from the youth organization “ҲараҲПицунда” (“Our Pitsunda”) has filed a complaint with the Prosecutor General’s Office, demanding criminal charges against David Piliya, a member of the Public Chamber, for slander. Agrba claims that Piliya is spreading false information that damages the honor and dignity of “ҲараҲПицунда” members and tarnishes the group’s reputation.

The complaint was triggered by an interview in which Piliya accused the organization of holding its protest actions for financial gain and of stirring anti-Russian sentiment.

The protests in question were held last year against the ratification of an agreement to transfer ownership of a famous state dacha in Pitsunda to Russia.

Lia Agrba
Lia Agrba

“I think they [the Public Chamber] are covering up their failures and, in doing so, digging a hole for the entire Abkhaz people. I won’t stoop to justifying myself, especially when there’s no reason to. You can’t convince people of the purity of our intentions when they hold completely different worldviews and principles. You can’t explain to them that loving your homeland should be done freely,” says Lia Agrba.

She adds that the most painful aspect for her is that Piliya and others like him are systematically trying to condemn and discredit values that have always been cherished in Abkhaz society—freedom, democracy, the right to one’s own opinion, and the ability to stand up for it.

Lia Agrba also refutes David Piliya’s claim that “ҲараҲПицунда” held a protest in front of the Russian embassy in Abkhazia, allegedly fueling anti-Russian sentiments.

“We never stood in front of the embassy or even passed by it. We have no grievances with the Russian state because everything that sparks negative reactions here is done by our own Abkhaz officials,” Agrba explains.

According to her, the only sign related to Russia that they used during the protests had the slogan, “I love Russia. I am against ratification.”

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

