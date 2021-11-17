8 killed, 13 captured, 24 missing as a result of fighting at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border

During the battles at the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 16, both sides suffered losses. As a result of the largest clashes since the end of the second Karabakh war, 8 servicemen were killed, 13 were captured, 24 went missing and 10 were wounded. The fighting stopped after the intervention of the Russian side.

Reports from Yerevan

Armenian Ministry of Defense Statement

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that as of 10:00, November 17, the situation in the eastern direction of the border zone, which the day before “was attacked by units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, is relatively stable, the ceasefire agreement is generally observed”.

The military department reports that as a result of the escalation on November 16, one serviceman was killed from the Armenian side, 13 were taken prisoner by the Azerbaijani side, communication with 24 servicemen was lost, and search operations are underway. As it was reported the day before, Armenia lost two military positions during the fighting, they came under the control of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Defense also informs that negotiations are underway with the mediation of the Russian side to resolve the situation and return the captured Armenian servicemen.

Foreign Ministry Statement

Regarding the appeal to Russia in connection with the events of the previous day, the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that direct and multilevel discussions are underway.

Vahan Hunanyan recalled that the day before, the Prime Minister of Armenia had a telephone conversation with the President of Russia, during which Nikol Pashinyan presented the situation to Vladimir Putin. In this context, “the leaders of the two countries discussed possible joint steps”, the implementation of which is enshrined in bilateral agreements between strategic allies – Armenia and Russia.

The press secretary also touched upon the issue of addressing the UN Security Council. According to Vahan Hunanyan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry has already informed the chairman of the UN Security Council about the situation:

“In order to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, the application of all the instruments of international law and diplomatic practice is being considered”.

Reports from Baku

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Statement

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported losses during the battles on November 16.

“The Azerbaijani side lost 7 people, and 10 more servicemen were wounded”, the statement of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

On November 16, in the evening, battles on the border of Azerbaijan with Armenia were suspended after negotiations between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

“During the telephone conversation, Zakir Hasanov noted that the provocations committed by Armenia at the border were resolutely suppressed.

Sergei Shoigu expressed his readiness to make efforts to end hostilities and stabilize the situation”, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in an evening statement.

Foreign Ministry Statement

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the clashes on the border.

“In recent days, deliberate provocations have been observed on the part of Armenia. This is another military adventure of the Armenian leadership.

Thus, the illegal visit of the former Minister of Defense of Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan temporarily controlled by Russian peacekeepers and the holding of military conferences here, the concentration of about 60 personnel of the Armed Forces of Armenia on the road leading to the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin region, as well as the intensive shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani armies in Kalbajar and Lachin regions indicate that the Armenian side is purposefully aggravating the situation.

All this testifies to the fact that Armenia is not interested in ensuring peace and security in the region, as well as in delimiting borders with Azerbaijan. Let us emphasize that the tension in the region is another military-political provocation of Armenia. The main responsibility for the current tension lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia”, the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.