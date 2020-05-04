Barbers open in Baku, provincial residents can leave home without permission

Since May 4, the quarantine regime has been partially relaxed in Azerbaijan.

This has mainly affected the provinces: cafes, restaurants and parks were opened outside of Baku, and most importantly, the restriction on movement was lifted. That is, people no longer need to receive SMS-permission from the authorities in order to leave the house.

In large cities – Baku, Sumgait, Ganja and Lankaran – the restriction on movement remains in force, cafes and restaurants are still closed, but hairdressers and beauty salons have opened, and part of employees of state institutions have come to work. To go out, you still need to have a job certificate or get an sms-permission issued for 3 hours a day.

Azerbaijan’s ‘victory’ over the coronavirus – what doesn’t add up?

Oil and coronavirus – two troubles of the Azerbaijani economy https://jam-news.net/en/Azerbaijan-neft-coronavirus/

What does it mean to get sick with a coronavirus? They say those who have become infected and have already been cured https://jam-news.net/en/koronavirus-armania-story-is sick/

The ban on entry and exit from Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Lenkaran and from the Absheron Peninsula remains valid.

Earlier, on April 27, all stores were opened throughout the country (except for those located in shopping centers), as well as ateliers and photo studios.

The quarantine mode will last until May 31.

Info

According to official statistics, on the morning of May 4, a total of 1,932 cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded in Azerbaijan.

25 people have died, 1,441 have already recovered.

Info

It is still unknown when the Baku metro will work again, but authorities have already reported that masks will be required in the subway.

Having opened hairdressers and beauty salons, the authorities introduced the rules by which they should now work. In particular, this is the use of an online recording system for the reception and wearing of masks and gloves. The rest of the “new” rules are not much different from standard hygiene requirements, which, in theory, should have been respected before, for example – washing hands and disinfecting tools.

The same applies to catering establishments – apart from the mandatory wearing of masks, they must observe hygiene requirements.

Judging by social media reactions, most of all the residents of Baku were waiting for the opening of hairdressing salons. Some already managed to go get a haircut and share their impressions. They say that there are long lines in men’s salons, they don’t wear masks, they don’t observe distances, but they are satisfied with everything, and nobody wants to “substitute” their master.

And although officially quarantine in Baku and its environs remains quite strict, in reality, there are a lot of people on the streets. And the life of the sleeping areas during the entire period of quarantine was practically unchanged.