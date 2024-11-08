fbpx
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day

Today, on November 8, Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day. Military parades, processions of veterans from the First and Second Karabakh Wars, concerts, street performances, and other events have been organized in Baku and cities across the country. The memory of those who died in these wars was also honored.

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has already participated in the opening of the new Victory Park with a Triumph Arch in Baku.

Victory Park with the Triumph Arch in Baku. November 8, 2024. Photo: AzerTaj
Victory Park with the Triumph Arch in Baku. November 8, 2024. Photo: AzerTaj

On September 27, 2020, large-scale hostilities began along the entire line of contact between Armenian and Azerbaijani military forces, continuing until November 10 of the same year.

The fighting ended with a signing of a ceasefire agreement by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia on the night of November 9-10.

Ceremony honoring fallen soldiers. Baku, November 8, 2024. Photo: AzerTaj
Military band parade in Baku. November 8, 2024. Photo: AzerTaj

During the hostilities, Azerbaijani armed forces regained control of 5 cities—Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadly, and Shusha—as well as 4 towns and 240 villages, reestablishing control over the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

The decisive event in the conflict was the recapture of the city of Shusha, which led to the war’s conclusion and marked Azerbaijan’s success.

Victory Day in Shusha. November 8, 2024. Photo: AzerTaj
Victory Day in Shusha. November 8, 2024. Photo: AzerTaj

According to the trilateral statement, Kelbajar district was to be returned under Azerbaijan’s control by November 15, 2020 (later extended to November 25 at Armenia’s request), Aghdam district by November 20, 2020, and Lachin district by December 1, 2020. All three districts were returned to Azerbaijan. Only the so-called Lachin Corridor, a 5-kilometer-wide area, remained under the control of Russian peacekeeping forces.

Victory Day in Lachin. November 8, 2024. Photo: AzerTaj
Victory Day in Lachin. November 8, 2024. Photo: AzerTaj
Victory Day in Lachin. November 8, 2024. Photo: AzerTaj

The deployment of a Russian peacekeeping contingent in areas where Karabakh Armenians lived, for a minimum of five years, was also part of the statement’s terms.

In September 2023, as a result of an anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh, Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty over its entire internationally recognized territory.

Victory Day in Khankendi. November 8, 2024. Photo: AzerTaj
Victory Day in Khankendi. November 8, 2024. Photo: AzerTaj

Additionally, Azerbaijan was to be granted direct land access to its exclave, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, via a corridor through Armenia. To date, this has not happened.

Commemoration of fallen soldiers. Baku, November 8, 2024. Photo: AzerTaj
Commemoration of fallen soldiers. Baku, November 8, 2024. Photo: AzerTaj
Commemoration of fallen soldiers. Baku, November 8, 2024. Photo: AzerTaj

On December 3, 2020, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order establishing Victory Day, designating November 8—the day Azerbaijani Armed Forces gained full control over the city of Shusha—as an annual national holiday celebrated across the country.

