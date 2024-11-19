fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
2024 elections in Georgia
2024 elections in Georgia

16 detained as police crack down on Tbilisi protest￼￼

messenger vk-black email copy print

Police crack down Tbilisi protest

On the morning of November 19, police and special forces violently dispersed a peaceful demonstration on one of Tbilisi’s central avenues. An attempt to relocate the protesters to another area led to clashes.

Sixteen people, including women, were arrested. Video footage shows police brutally beating protesters. Many journalists were prevented from working, and one of them was also beaten and arrested.

Morning of November 19. Situation on Chavchavadze and Melikishvili Avenues in Tbilisi.
Video: Yulia Kalaban/JAMnews

Protesters demanding new parliamentary elections blocked Chavchavadze Avenue in Tbilisi on the evening of November 17. At dawn on November 19, thousands of police officers and special forces arrived at the scene.

Morning of November 19. Chavchavadze Avenue, Tbilisi. Video: Yulia Kalaban/JAMnews

Law enforcement attacked the rally participants from several sides, confiscated their dismantled tents, and forced them onto the adjacent Melikishvili Avenue.

Полиция разгоняет митинг в Тбилиси

An attempt to push the protesters to another part of the street escalated into a confrontation, prompting the police to carry out harsh arrests.

Footage shared by journalists and rally participants reveals that one of the detainees is a minor. Reports suggest his mother intervened, managing to free him from the police and escort him to safety.

Разгон митинга в Тбилиси 19 ноября
Morning of November 19: Rally participants moved onto Melikishvili Avenue.
Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews

During the ongoing protest on Melikishvili Avenue, Sergi Baramidze, a cameraman for the opposition TV channel Mtavari Arkhi, was detained. The channel, which aired footage of the incident, reported that police assaulted Baramidze and damaged his camera. He was released two hours later after signing a written pledge.

Митинг в Тбилиси, 19 ноября
Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews

“They even took my jacket off when they detained me. After I was taken to the police station [there was no violence], they just had me sign a pledge to appear when summoned, and that was it.”

According to the Media, Information, and Social Studies Centre, OC Media journalist Mariam Nikuradze was also prevented from working during the dispersal of the protest. Her mobile phone, which she was using to photograph detainees, was confiscated.

Several other journalists were subjected to physical violence and restrictions on their work.

Полиция на митинге в Тбилиси, ноябрь 2024
Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews

One of the leaders of the opposition Unity-National Movement coalition, Giorgi Vashadze, stated that senior police officers attempted to detain him and another party leader, Nika Melia.

Reports indicate that members of the opposition coalition For Change are among those detained, including Nika Kvitatiani, who required hospitalization.

It has also been confirmed that, along with the Mtavari Arkhi cameraman, two previously detained women were also released.

Тбилиси, миитинг 19 ноября
Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews

According to Nona Kurdovanidze, Chair of the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association, the unified hotline of non-governmental organisations received reports of 12 detainees.

“Lawyers are working to locate them, and we will ensure no one is left without assistance,” Kurdovanidze assured.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed to the online outlet Publika that 16 people had been detained, three of whom have already been released on written pledges.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders announced that the protest would continue, transitioning into a “mobile” format.

“Rule number one: we don’t let [the police] catch us. Rule number two: we keep our distance from the police. If they move toward us, we move too; if they stop, we stop,” instructed Giorgi Vashadze during the protest.

Police crack down Tbilisi protest

Most read

1

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 11-15 November, 2024

2

Armenian children lead world in sugar consumption, sparking health concerns

3

Abkhazia protests against a controversial investment deal with Russia, demand president’s resignation. 15-16 November, 2024

4

"We will not leave": Opposition paralyzes central Tbilisi demanding new parliamentary elections. Photos/video

5

Greta Thunberg in Yerevan accuses world of enabling Baku to 'greenwash its crimes'

6

"Georgia clearly concedes Abkhazia to Russia" Commentary.

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews