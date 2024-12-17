With help from EU, two women tackled water shortages in Georgian village

In the small village of Zemo Alvani in eastern Georgia, two young women with no prior experience or specialized knowledge managed to solve the drinking and irrigation water problem with support from the European Union.

Here’s how they did it.

‘Dehydrated’ village

In the village of Zemo Alvani, located in Georgia’s Akhmeta municipality, around 3,000 people live with a longstanding water crisis.

For over three decades, the village struggled with access to both drinking and irrigation water. Locals say the situation became unbearable in the summer—some parts of the village received no water at all, while others had it rationed for just a few hours a day.

The problem stemmed from multiple causes, including a malfunctioning irrigation system, which forced residents to use drinking water to irrigate their vegetable gardens.

Finding solution

In 2023, the Caucasus Environmental NGO Network (CENN) announced a grant competition as part of the Georgia Climate Program. .

The four-year program, implemented with financial support from the European Union, is led by CENN in partnership with the Kakheti Regional Development Fund (KRDF), the Chiatura Union (ACU), the Association for Agrotourism Development of Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti (RLS-ADA), and the Union of Young Teachers (YPU). Covering four regions of Georgia—Guria, Imereti, Kakheti, and Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti—the project aims to strengthen civil society and promote human rights and fundamental freedoms, with a focus on access to water and a healthy environment.

Tamar Jamarashvili, who was then a member of the local civic organization Tushebi Community Council, recalls that as soon as they learned about the grant competition, they immediately applied to address the village’s drinking and irrigation water issues.

Plan of action

One of the project’s authors, Nana Charkhoshvili, lives in Alvani on a street where water has barely “reached” for many years.

Before drafting the proposal, Nana carefully studied the issue and discovered that safety measures were not being followed at the village’s two main drinking water facilities.

“These sites were dark, deserted, with no lighting or security. Anyone could go there and do whatever they wanted. So the first thing we did was install lighting and set up camera traps to monitor activity,” she explains.

As for irrigation water, the project team investigated the Alazani River’s flow and found that people were taking water for irrigation arbitrarily and without any system.

As part of the project, specialists recommended installing ten reinforced concrete structures in the river to strengthen the water flow and redirect it toward the village. New water level control valves were also installed to replace the damaged ones.

Once irrigation water became available to residents, drinking water was evenly distributed across all the village streets.

“Previously, water was only supplied in the morning, but now it is available in equal amounts both morning and evening. Of course, this hasn’t completely solved the problem, but it has at least partially eased the situation for local residents,” explain the project’s authors.

Awareness campaign

Tamar and Nana’s project went beyond repairing the water supply system; it also included raising awareness among fellow villagers. The two women conducted training sessions on the proper use of water resources.

According to Tamar, this part of the project was crucial because the local community had never seriously discussed the “water problem”:

“People only knew in theory that they could call a hotline to report water shortages and that the water company was responsible for solving the issue. Now, this information has taken on practical value for them.”

Additionally, the project’s authors submitted a petition to the local municipality on behalf of the residents, demanding that water management systems be handed over to the appropriate companies that would assume responsibility for their upkeep:

“The current water system was built a long time ago, during Soviet times. It uses asbestos pipes, which are hazardous to health and damaged in many places, causing significant water loss. We met with the mayor several times, and he said work had begun, but in reality, nothing was happening. That’s why the community requested the water supply system be repaired.”

Another issue Tamar and Nana raised was water purification. They informed local residents that they have the right to safe and clean water that meets established standards.

Project outcomes

With support from the CENN project, Tamar Jamarashvili and Nana Charkhoshvili managed to establish basic safety standards and improve the village’s access to drinking and irrigation water. Laughing as they recount their journey, the women admit they can hardly believe they solved such a serious problem without any prior knowledge or experience.

This article was written as part of the Georgia Climate Action Project, funded by the European Union and implemented by CENN in collaboration with the Kakheti Regional Development Foundation (KRDF), the Chiatura Union (ACU), the Association for Agrotourism Development of Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti (RLS-ADA), and the Young Pegagogue’s Union (YPU). The project’s aim is to strengthen civil society and promote human rights in four target regions of Georgia—Guria, Imereti, Kakheti, and Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti—with a focus on the right to access water and a healthy environment.