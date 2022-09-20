We Demand Peace!

Conflicts in post-Soviet countries

Activists from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and other post-Soviet countries demand an end to hostilities. Their appeal is posted here.

We, a group of people who stand for peace, from the post-Soviet space and its neighborhood exhausted by never-ending wars and growing imperialist rivalry on our territories, are full of rage as we have observed Azerbaijan’s recent large-scale attack on Armenia. This, coupled with Russian Federation’s attack on Ukraine and the renewed military clashes in border areas between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, raises heavy concerns regarding possible future escalations not only in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict but all other conflicts in the post-Soviet space.

The recent attack on Armenia has costed hundreds of lives within two days from both sides of the conflict, caused serious destruction to civil infrastructure in Armenia, displaced thousands, and further widened the gap between the countries and their people. We raise our persistent voices against the continuing warfare.

The second Karabakh war two years ago was a devastating experience, from which the Armenian and Azerbaijani societies have not yet recovered and remain deeply antagonized. Officials need to finally understand that military means cannot solve the conflict but they only deepen the divide between the two countries and cause more violence and human suffering. We welcome the truce that halted the violence on September 15 and demand for permanent return to the negotiation table without any further escalations or violence.

The Azerbaijani side should realize that the “corridors” cannot be opened, and a peace treaty cannot be achieved through military aggression. Such prospects are unacceptable for people whose daily lives would presumably be crossed over by these “corridors,” as they will not let borderland populations on both sides cooperate with each other. No one can be forced into peace. Officials in Armenia, in turn, should recognize the damage their rigid negotiation position had done for over 30 years, including the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, and their refusal to compromise and settle the conflict in a timely manner.

Negotiations “mediated” behind closed doors, that do not take into consideration the livelihood and human needs of people affected, are doomed to fail. The best mediators for interstate negotiations are non-state peace-oriented/peacebuilding communities of both countries who have a great experience of overcoming their own disputes and facilitating dialogues between other people from their countries with antagonistic positions.

We see the clear connection of the developments in Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and peace processes with the dynamics of the war in Ukraine. The deadly war in Ukraine has caused great turbulence and instabilities in the wider region, exposing the simple truth that violence creates more violence. There is no military solution to any conflict and human life is of absolute value. The only priority should be nonmilitary diplomatic solutions that are always possible regardless of whatever statesmen try to convince us. The inability or unwillingness of states to solve the problems through non-violent means and ensure human security can no longer be tolerated.

Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, we’ve lived through decades of violence. We continue to suffer through regularly recurring warfare on the territory of Ukraine, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. We are deeply concerned about overt attempts to reopen the Moldovan/Transdniestrian, Georgian/Abkhaz and Georgian/Ossetian conflicts. The confrontation between NATO and the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine is playing out primarily at the expense of lives of people in Ukraine and, increasingly, residents of Russian regions adjacent to Ukraine. Moreover, hundreds of military men from Ukraine and Russia are killed daily.

If we stay on the current trajectory, it is only a matter of time until the ongoing and recurring warfare in different regions of Eurasia will synergize with one another and with wars in other parts of this world, turning into a bigger regional or global war and sacrificing more and more people from numerous countries.

We cannot afford this! We do not call for peace – we demand peace! We demand that governments commit to non-use of force, to engage in genuine search for diplomatic solutions that prioritize human security, and to stop interfering with, and better yet, support people-to-people contacts and peacebuilding.

We demand that international actors involved in the official negotiations ensure that the voices of people affected by conflict are heard and that people-to-people negotiations and human security considerations are at least on an equal footing with the official negotiation process.

18.09.2022

To join the statement, send us your full name, country and profession at [email protected].

Signatures:

