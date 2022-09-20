We Demand Peace!
Conflicts in post-Soviet countries
Activists from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and other post-Soviet countries demand an end to hostilities. Their appeal is posted here.
We, a group of people who stand for peace, from the post-Soviet space and its neighborhood exhausted by never-ending wars and growing imperialist rivalry on our territories, are full of rage as we have observed Azerbaijan’s recent large-scale attack on Armenia. This, coupled with Russian Federation’s attack on Ukraine and the renewed military clashes in border areas between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, raises heavy concerns regarding possible future escalations not only in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict but all other conflicts in the post-Soviet space.
The recent attack on Armenia has costed hundreds of lives within two days from both sides of the conflict, caused serious destruction to civil infrastructure in Armenia, displaced thousands, and further widened the gap between the countries and their people. We raise our persistent voices against the continuing warfare.
The second Karabakh war two years ago was a devastating experience, from which the Armenian and Azerbaijani societies have not yet recovered and remain deeply antagonized. Officials need to finally understand that military means cannot solve the conflict but they only deepen the divide between the two countries and cause more violence and human suffering. We welcome the truce that halted the violence on September 15 and demand for permanent return to the negotiation table without any further escalations or violence.
The Azerbaijani side should realize that the “corridors” cannot be opened, and a peace treaty cannot be achieved through military aggression. Such prospects are unacceptable for people whose daily lives would presumably be crossed over by these “corridors,” as they will not let borderland populations on both sides cooperate with each other. No one can be forced into peace. Officials in Armenia, in turn, should recognize the damage their rigid negotiation position had done for over 30 years, including the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, and their refusal to compromise and settle the conflict in a timely manner.
Negotiations “mediated” behind closed doors, that do not take into consideration the livelihood and human needs of people affected, are doomed to fail. The best mediators for interstate negotiations are non-state peace-oriented/peacebuilding communities of both countries who have a great experience of overcoming their own disputes and facilitating dialogues between other people from their countries with antagonistic positions.
We see the clear connection of the developments in Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and peace processes with the dynamics of the war in Ukraine. The deadly war in Ukraine has caused great turbulence and instabilities in the wider region, exposing the simple truth that violence creates more violence. There is no military solution to any conflict and human life is of absolute value. The only priority should be nonmilitary diplomatic solutions that are always possible regardless of whatever statesmen try to convince us. The inability or unwillingness of states to solve the problems through non-violent means and ensure human security can no longer be tolerated.
Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, we’ve lived through decades of violence. We continue to suffer through regularly recurring warfare on the territory of Ukraine, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. We are deeply concerned about overt attempts to reopen the Moldovan/Transdniestrian, Georgian/Abkhaz and Georgian/Ossetian conflicts. The confrontation between NATO and the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine is playing out primarily at the expense of lives of people in Ukraine and, increasingly, residents of Russian regions adjacent to Ukraine. Moreover, hundreds of military men from Ukraine and Russia are killed daily.
If we stay on the current trajectory, it is only a matter of time until the ongoing and recurring warfare in different regions of Eurasia will synergize with one another and with wars in other parts of this world, turning into a bigger regional or global war and sacrificing more and more people from numerous countries.
We cannot afford this! We do not call for peace – we demand peace! We demand that governments commit to non-use of force, to engage in genuine search for diplomatic solutions that prioritize human security, and to stop interfering with, and better yet, support people-to-people contacts and peacebuilding.
We demand that international actors involved in the official negotiations ensure that the voices of people affected by conflict are heard and that people-to-people negotiations and human security considerations are at least on an equal footing with the official negotiation process.
18.09.2022
To join the statement, send us your full name, country and profession at [email protected].
Signatures:
- Flora Ghazaryan, Armenia/Austria, historian
- Nazrin Gadimova, Azerbaijan/Turkey, conflict studies researcher
- Katya Korableva, Russia, social researcher
- Lilit Gizhlaryan, Armenia
- Marina Danoyan, Finland/Armenia, peacebuilding practitioner
- Vadim Romashov, Finland/Russia, peace researcher
- Sevil Huseynova, Azerbaijan/Germany, social researcher
- Diana Yayloyan, Russia/Armenia, researcher in conflict studies
- Mete Ulutaş, Turkey, anthropologist
- Leon Aslanov, UK
- Ivan Nikolovski, Austria/North Macedonia, Political Science scholar
- Dunja Milenkovic, Austria, medievalist
- Shirin Tumenbaeva, Kyrgyzstan/Austria, political scientist
- Lala Darchinova, Azerbaijan, Feminist Peace Collective
- Sevinj Samadzade, Azerbaijan, Feminist Peace Collective
- Saadat Abdullazade, Azerbaijan, Feminist Peace Collective
- Burcu Becermen, Turkey, Interpreter
- Arpi Bekaryan, Armenia, journalist
- Rustam Ismayilbayli, Azerbaijan, activist
- Zakir Bayramov, Azerbaijan, human rights activist
- Rovshan Mammadli, Azerbaijan, student
- Nika Musavi, Georgia/Azerbaijan, journalist
- Samir Akhundzada, Azerbaijan, historian
- Samira Alakbarli, Azerbaijan,Social and Political Science Researcher
- Toghrul Abbasov, Azerbaijan, social researcher
- Hermine Virabian, Armenia/Georgia, journalist
- Laman Orujova, Azerbaijan, economist
- Samad Shikhi, Azerbaijan, writer
- Nışan Güreh, Turkey, Nor Zartonk Activist
- Ayaz Shirinov, Azerbaijan, designer
- Emel Kurma, Turkey, rights defender
- Farid Ismayilov, Azerbaijan, journalist
- Lilit Dabagian, Kyrgyzstan, independent researcher
- Aliheydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan, student/activist
- Ali Malikov, Azerbaijan, LGBTQ+ activist
- Elvin Jabizadeh, Azerbaijan, Filmmaker
- Loghman Gasimov, Azerbaijan, doctor
- Philip Gamaghelyan, Armenia/USA, peace and conflict scholar
- Sergey Rumyansev, Azerbaijan/Germany, sociologist
- Atuf Guliyev, Azerbaijan, student
- Polad Gulushov, Azerbaijan, economist
- Keti Kapanadze, Georgia, restaurant manager
- Zarina Sanakoeva, South Ossetia, peace activist
- Josh Nadeau, Georgia/Canada, dialogue practitioner and researcher
- Zamira Abbasova, Netherlands, peace activist
- Eva Gabrielian, Canada, attorney
- Tamara Atayan, France, biochemist/pharmacologist
- Karine Ter-Gabrielyan,
- Rita Ohanyan, Armenia, chemistry teacher
- Husik Ghulyan, Armenia, independent scholar
- Leyli Gafarova, Azerbaijan, filmmaker
- Naila Dadash-zadeh, Azerbaijan, artist
- Gunel Movlud, Azerbaijan, writer/member of PEN
- Darin Morsel, Georgia, Photographer
- Artsrun Pivazyan, Armenia, activist
- Eric Rubenz, USA, business owner
- Arnold Aleverdian, USA, peacebuilder/PhD student
- Anahit Aslanyan, Armenia
- Ani Paitjan, Armenia, journalist
- Agabeg Simonian, Armenia, videographer
- Anna Leontyeva, Armenia/Russia, policy researcher
- Araz Baghirov, Azerbaijan, social researcher
- Mikail Mamedov, USA, PhD Historian
- Shushanna Tevanyan, Armenia, graduate of University of San Diego, Kroc School of Peace Studies
- Sofia Manukyan, Armenia, researcher- environmentalist
- Margarita Tadevosyan, Armenia/USA, Peace and Conflict Resolution, scholar practitioner
- Martin Boyadgian, Finland, Architect
- Irakli Kokhtashvili, Georgia, accountant
- Stepan Danoyan, Armenia, Radio-engineer, Armenia
- Irina Danoyan, France/Armenia, Supply Planner
- Asya Ghazaryan, Finland/Armenia, Economist
- Sophio Tskhvariashvili, Georgia
- Leyla Jafarova, Azerbaijan, anthropologist
- Hakob Karapetyan, Armenia, journalist
- Aynur Abutalibova, Baku, Azerbaijan, Graphic Designer
- Hamida Giyasbayli, Azerbaijan, Peaceworker
- Gunay Kazimli, Azerbaijan/Italy, Data analyst
- Eviya Hovhannisyan, Armenia, anthropologist
- Sona Dilanyan, Armenia
- Vlada Baranova, Russia, sociolinguist
- Mehmet Muslimov, Russia, linguist
- Anastasiia Melkonian, Russia/Armenia, teacher\
- Todar Baktemir, Russia/Armenia/Israel, journalist
- Norayr Olgar, Turkey, Nor Zartonk, Activist
- Sayat Tekir, Turkey, Nor Zartonk, Activist
- Alexis Kalk, Turkey, Nor Zartonk, Activist
- Oxana Karpenko, Russia, sociologist
- Mariam Pesvianidze, Georgia, film director
- Hovhannes Tumanyan, Armenia/USA, musician
- Ayla Azizova, Azerbaijan/The Netherlands, Architect
- Arifa Kapba, Abkhazia, journalist
- Ali Hamidian, Iran, Youth Activist
- Diego Ardouin, Argentina, Bright Garden Voices Activist
- Nurzada Sadyrbekova, Kyrgyzstan, Activist
- Clare Bath, USA, student/activist
- Sabina Aliyeva, Azerbaijan/The Netherlands, dutch council for refugees
- Afiaddin Mammadov, Azerbaijan, Democracy 1918 Movement, politician
- Joshgun Gafarov, Azerbaijan, Baku city, Political activist
- Denis Agamalyan, Russia, Insurance Company
- Petar Parvanov, Bulgaria, archeologist
- Giyas Ibrahim, Azerbaijan, political activist
- Tinay Mushdiyeva, Azerbaijan, researcher
- Andrea Mansoorian, United States, Graduate Student
- Samson Martirosyan, Armenia, journalist
- Ofelya Aliyeva, Azerbaijan, International Development and Cooperation scholar
- Arpy Manusyan, Armenia, sociologist, researcher
- Mariam Khalatyan, Armenia, Sociologist
- Nvard Margaryan, Armenia, researcher
- Rufat Demirov, North Macedonia, PhD International Relations
- Markus Sattler, Germany, geographer
- Armen Ohanyan, President of PEN Armenia
- Philipp Pankraz, Austria, Sound engineer, Musician
- Mirabbos Khikmatilloev – Uzbekistan/Hungary, Data Analyst/Researcher
- Lusine Kharatyan, Armenia, cultural anthropologist and writer
- Ari Hadjian, Argentina-Armenia, Architect
- Chirkova Natal’ya, Russia, freelance
- Leyla Hasanova, Azerbaijan, gender researcher
- Muhammet Mazı, Turkey/Austria, PhD History
- Lilit Ghazaryan, Armenia, activist
- Patricia Neruta, Moldova/ Portugal, Political Science and International Relations Student
- Harutyun Sargsyan, Armenia, QA
- Amassia Niziblian, Armenia. Artist
- Vilen Danielyan, Armenia, Project manager
- Dilnovoz Abdurazzakova, Uzbekistan/ Austria PhD student Economics
- Sahila Jabbarova, Azerbaijan, Translator, Researcher, Student
- Chirkinyan Anna, Russia, dentist
- Akhundov Ravan, Azerbaijan, student
- Karim Agayev, Azerbaijan, Psychologist
- Mirkamran Huseynli, Azerbaijan, Researcher
- Gohar Shahnazaryan, Armenia, sociologist
- Ani Tuniyants, Armenia, QA Engineer
- Anna Ohanyan, USA/Armenia, Professor of Political Science, mother of three children
- Said Alimirzoev, The Netherlands, Dj/Promoter
- Olga Brednikova, sociologist
- Toghrul Valiyev, Azerbaijan, economist
- Vusal Khalilov, Azerbaijan, researcher
- Durna Safarova, Azerbaijan, journalist, and filmmaker
- Xaqani Hass, Turkey-Azerbaijan, poet-writer
- Mammad Azizov, Azerbaijan, war studies researcher
- Emil Novruzov, Azerbaijan, factory worker
- Giorgi Iskandar, Belgium, Tourism
- Mariam Yeghiazaryan, Armenia, an earthling, independent journalist, documentary filmmaker
- Melanie Goushian, USA, student
- Samira Suleymanova, Azerbaijan/Russia/Turkey, philologist
- Giorgi Gotua, Georgia, social researcher
- Lele Jobava, Georgia, journalist/peace activist
- Veronika Aghajanyan, Armenia, project manager
- Nijat Eldarov, Azerbaijan, researcher
- Günel Mamedova, Russia/Wales/Azerbaijan, historian, art manager
- Veronika Pfeilschifter, Germany, social scientist at Institute for Caucasus Studies Jena
- Oleksandra Nenko, Helsinki, University of the Arts
- Eldar Haji, Azerbaijan
- Aram Amirbekian, Armenia, journalist
- Tural Ismayil-zadeh, Turkey, Researcher
- Valeriia Soloveva, Russia/Finland, Peace, Mediation and Conflict Research Student
- Suriya Talibova, Azerbaijan/The Netherlands, philologist
- Anna Dasjan, Azerbaijan/The Netherlands, social worker
- Nigar Amrah, Azerbaijan, student
- Anna Nikoghosyan, Armenia, feminist scholar and activist
- Karén Karslyan, Armenia/USA, writer, Chairman of Peace Committee of PEN Armenia
- Alexander Sicheneder, Germany, Political Science Student
- Arpi Balyan, Armenia, cultural anthropologist, artist, activist
- Karl Lebt, Germany/ Ukraine/ Azerbaijan, lawyer
- Sanay Yaghmur, Azerbaijan, feminist activist
- Bahruz Samadov, Azerbaijan, researcher
- Armen Harutyunyan, Armenia, architect
- Gumru Aliyeva, Azerbaijan, political scientist and feminist activist
- Elnara Gulieva, Russia, analyst
- Aytən Fərhadova, Azerbaijan/Georgia, journalist
- Havva Hazer, Turkey, housewife
- Mariam Hovsepyan, Armenia / Germany, Finance consultant
- Anastasiia Danilova, Moldova, GENDERDOC-M
- Ezo Özer, Turkey, journalist
- Yasmin Bashirova, US/Azerbaijan, tech specialist, pro-peace activist
- Ümit Kıvanç, Turkey, documentary filmmaker and journalist
- Ekaterina Chigaleichik, Russia, anthropologist
- Vafa Hanlar, Azerbaijan/Aorearoa, Insights Analyst
- Kevork Oskanian, England, Lecturer in Comparative Politics, University of Exeter
- Kamran Kazımi, Azerbaijan, programmer
- Lilit Abrahamyan Empson Armenia/ Switzerland, psychiatrist
- Arpine Papikyan, Armenia/Germany, PhD candidate
- Lala Aliyeva, Azerbaijan, documentary filmmaker
- Müge Yamanyılmaz, Turkey, civil society worker
- Akın Birdal, Turkey, human rights defender
- Amrah Tahmazov, Azerbaijan, political activist
- Sascha B. Garibyan, Germany/Armenia, Investor
- Ivleyeva Darya, Russia, logistician
- Nil Delahaye, Turkey, activist
- Anna Cieślewska, Poland/Georgia, a social anthropologist,
- Shujaat Ahmadzada, the United Kingdom, researcher
- Sabina Rahimova, Azerbaijan, activist
- Tina Hakobyan,USA,accountat receivables
- Bondarenko Olesya, russia, c# developer
- Semra Somersan. Sociologist retired Assoc Prof
- Yıldız Önen, Turkey, political scientist
- Natia Natsvlishvili, Georgia, architectural historian
- Ela Nuroğlu, France/Turkey, musician in Collectif Medz Bazar
- Anna Sukiassian, Armenia/The Netherlands, Political Science Student
- Karim Maiche, Finland, researcher
- Özdeş Özbay, Türkiye, radyo programcısı
- Karine Ghazaryan, Armenia, AML specialist
- Sopio Gogsadze, Georgia
- Alexandra Ramsay, Finland, historian, teacher
- Vafa Naghiyeva, Azerbaijan, feminist activist
- Lili Nazarov, Georgia, LGBTQI+ rights activist, artivist
- Aliya Hagverdi, Azerbaijan/Estonia, editor
