2021 Armenian Parliamentary Elections
2021 Armenian Parliamentary Elections

On the results of early parliamentary elections – video poll from Yerevan

JAMnews finds out what Yerevan residents think about the June 20 election – whether they think the results were rigged or fair, what their expectations are.

