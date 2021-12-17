“I was a war journalist. I did not become a soldier, although I thought about it"

Journalists in warzones

The correspondent of the Armenia’s Public Television Hayk Navasardian spent almost the entire 44-day war in Stepanakert (Khankendi), covering the events. In a blog written specifically for Trajectories project, he discusses whether a journalist can take up arms, and whether by doing that, they would lose the right to be called a journalist.

“It was November 2. We arrived in Stepanakert to replace the film crew that had been working there.

“Guys, here’s the food for the week: pasta, canned food, tea, coffee. The TV cameras are here, and here are the helmets”.

Operators Akop and Artak transferred the equipment to us.

“Ike, there’s something else here, here you go”, says my fellow reporter Mushegh and hands me a two-horned machine gun and a grenade. “Now you are responsible for all this”.

“Why do I need this? – I ask my friend and colleague, – What should I do with the weapons?

“We were given a machine gun to take with us just in case, if we go to the front. You never know what may happen and whether you will end up needing it. The situation is not very good”.

The machine gun will soon take its place next to me, on the right side of the makeshift bed near the Artsakh flag, on the earthen floor of the basement of the Stepanakert Cultural Center named after Charles Aznavour.

The next morning, at ten o’clock, there were explosions in the city again. The annoying air raid signal never stops. The film crew is loading cameras into the car. We put on helmets and body armor. Our driver Garnik, as always, refuses to wear the armor.

“Got everything?”, I ask my colleagues.

“Won’t you take this?”, one of them says, pointing at the machine gun.

“No, I won’t take it, it could be worse with it than without it. How do we know?”

We are going to Martuni [Khojavend], and now we are at the forefront.

The hero of today’s interview is an 18-year-old guy, so young that, probably, he has not yet had time to feel the pain on his face from the first razor cut. But now he is a soldier at the forefront, with a gun, confident in himself, ready to sacrifice himself for the sake of the land.

And in front of him is I, a 34-year-old man in a bulletproof vest and a helmet with a microphone with the blue logo of Channel One.

On that day, I especially acutely felt a split, experienced an acute internal struggle: what should I do? Remain a journalist or take up arms?

I looked at the guy and it seemed to me that his gaze was saying something like: “Aren’t you ashamed? An adult man, but with a microphone at war … Ugh!”

While he was trying to answer some simple question I asked, my thoughts were flowing in a direction completely unrelated to the interview.

“What should I do”, I thought, looking at the guy, “leave the microphone, and take the weapon? Or maybe I should have both?”

But at the same time, I understood that if I take a weapon, become a soldier, and in this case I will no longer be a journalist, because there are clear ethical principles: you need to maintain impartiality.

On the other hand, how to remain faithful to ethical principles, if people die almost every day right before your eyes?

The guy keeps talking, I look at him and continue to think:

“If I have a machine gun, just for good measure, together with a microphone? But if I am captured with a weapon in my hands, my journalistic certificate will not save me – no international organization will intercede for me, and I will be treated like an ordinary prisoner of war.

But I want, even at the cost of my life, to show the world what is happening in this war. What the hell am I supposed to do now? “

These thoughts tormented me for hours and days. And the machine gun given to me was still lying motionless.

On November 5, a thick fog enveloped the city. A few meters away, nothing was visible, but it was audible that Shushi (Shusha) has been under intense shelling for several hours.

We decide to go up there to cover it. We already know that the situation around the fortified city is difficult.

A few days ago, approaching Stepanakert, we saw trenches dug along the road. This showed that the enemy was already close to the city. It is generally difficult to understand where our troops are located and in which direction the enemy is attacking.

There is no guarantee that we will not become a convenient target for them.

We go up to Shushi.

Fire reflections from burning houses show our approximate location. two neighboring houses are on fire. The crackling of logs is clearly audible even at a distance of several hundred meters.

Heavy fog covered the streets of the fortified city. For about half an hour, not a single missile was fired at it. Silence reigns all around, complete, unbearable. For the first time, I feel a shiver run through my body, probably due to the obscurity and silence.

I’m talking to myself again.

“That’s why I had to take a weapon – it would give me confidence. After all, battles are already underway on the outskirts of Stepanakert”.

The sound of automatic bursts gradually increases. I involuntarily try to somehow protect myself, my hand squeezes the handle of the car door, I think again that if I had a machine gun, I would feel better.

“To go up to Shushi in the middle of the night, and without a weapon, is just asking for it”, I think all the time. The road to Stepanakert takes an hour and a half instead of 20 minutes.

A year has passed. To this day, I do not have an answer to many questions. I am tormented by the thought: maybe if I had changed the microphone to a submachine gun, the war would have had a completely different outcome? I feel that this question will torment me for a long time.

I was thinking all the time about an alternative: what if it is possible that we have both a microphone and a weapon. But each time I remembered the golden rule of our profession, which reads:

“Journalists in a war zone should avoid wearing uniforms and weapons to avoid being targeted and not treated like prisoners of war if captured”.

I remember how on November 6, 2020, when the war took a very bad turn, I approached one of the high-ranking officials of Artsakh: “Mister … yan, give orders to give us a weapon together with the driver and operator. We are embarrassed – three healthy men are filming for three to four hours a day, preparing TV pieces, and in the meantime, 18-year-old boys are dying at the border”.

He replied in a very calm tone: “Imagine, if it were not for your reports about the soldiers standing at the border, the parents would not see their sons, the world would not see what is happening. And tell me, please, how many people do you know who could do your job?”

Indeed, journalists – not only those covering the fighting – have their own war. Daily, heavy, tense. We are not fighting for the land, but for an attempt to reveal the truth. And sometimes, we pay with our lives so that people can know what is happening miles away from them.

Perhaps we can be called “soldiers of truth”. And whether we do our job well or not is a completely different story. “