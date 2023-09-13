How Georgians and Abkhaz work together

The Inguri hydroelectric power plant is the only place where Georgians and Abkhazians work together. Levan Mebonia, the director of this largest and most important hydroelectric power plant in the region, talks about how they manage to do this, while in all other areas it remains an unattainable goal.

Mebonia also talks about the importance of the Inguri HPP for both sides, the energy crisis in Abkhazia, myths around the HPP and its “internal kitchen”.

“The Inguri HPP is an example that people can communicate with each other if they take each other’s interests into account,” Mebonia says.