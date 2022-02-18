Georgian NGO wins case on sexual harassment of women in sport

Sexual harassment in sport in Georgia

The Georgian NGO Partnership for Human Rights (PHR) has won a case of sexual harassment of women and underage girls in sport.

“#PHR won the first case on sexual harassment of women, including underage girls, in sports! The harassment was carried out by a male coach. The judge also fully satisfied the claim for compensation for non-pecuniary damage. This decision is the beginning of creating a safe environment for female athletes in Georgia”, the organization said in a statement.

The case concerns nine female football players, some of whom were minors, and their coach, accused of sexual harassment and fraud. At the moment, the accounts and property of the football team have been seized.

According to PHR, female soccer players have been subjected to sexual harassment and sexual abuse by their coach for several years. Sexual harassment and violence included unwanted physical contact, sexual comments, and forced viewing of pornographic material.

Also, according to the organization, the coach fraudulently took part of the salary from the players – he told them that this money was needed to fund the club.