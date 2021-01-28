



For years, Georgia has been known for having one of the most welcoming immigration policies in the world, which has further incentivized foreigners to buy real estate, start businesses and settle in the country.

In 2014, the Georgian government significantly tightened immigration policy. The changes are partly explained by Georgia’s obligations under the Association Agreement with the European Union. However, the government also claimed that the previous government’s policy was too lenient, posing a threat to the country’s national security.

However, human rights activists believe that the new rules and approaches are often discriminatory against foreign nationals and that the government has added oil to the fire of a radical, nationalist section of society.

“They say I’m dangerous for Georgia”

Iranian citizen Mina Dastestani has been living in Georgia since February 2017.

“I left Iran because of political problems. I was declared a terrorist in my country because I started talking openly about children and women rights.

First our family left for Turkey, then we came to Georgia”, Mina says.

In Tbilisi, Mina and her husband opened a plastic factory, employing fifteen locals. They received a residence permit without any difficulties and started a new life in Georgia.

Then marital problems started; Mina got a divorce. Her ex-husband returned to Iran, and she stayed in Tbilisi with her children.

In 2019, when her residence permit expired and Mina tried to extend it, she was refused by the Services Development Agency of the Ministry of Justice.

“I was shocked. I submitted all the necessary documents. I have not done anything wrong in Georgia. On the contrary, I had a company, where I employed people. I went to university. Why was I refused? They tell me I am dangerous for Georgia, but they have no proof”, Mina said.

She appealed the refusal in court twice.

“I won the court case both times, but then the judge’s decision was appealed by the Ministry of Justice. They stubbornly claim that I am dangerous for this country”.

Her case is still in court, but she has no idea when to expect an answer.

Mina says that the lack of a residence permit causes many difficulties in her life; her company has suffered – business partners are refusing to work with her for fear of complications.

“The company is doing badly. Because of this, I had to lay off employees. I have been without legal documents for 18 months. If I were so dangerous for this country, wouldn’t it be easier for me to do wrong without a document?”

Her Iranian passport will also expire in a few months:

“I can not even go to the Iranian embassy to renew my passport – I am afraid I might be arrested. I spoke to my Iranian lawyer and he told me that I should not return to my homeland because I am on the blacklist and I will be arrested as soon as I arrive”.

Mina says that the refusal of the Ministry of Justice illustrates the state policy:

“It is obvious that a lot has changed since 2017. Back then, I was only asked for a passport and a company registration certificate and I got a residence permit without any problems. The current policy in Georgia says foreigners are not welcome here”.

How many immigrants are there in Georgia and what are the rules for issuing residence permits?

According to Geostat, in 2019, a total of 96,864 immigrants were registered in Georgia.

The majority of them – 56% (54,478) – are Georgian nationals who returned home after living abroad.

The number of foreign nationals amounts to less than half of the total number of immigrants in Georgia – 44% (42,386).

The data provided by the Public Services Development Agency also confirms that the government increasingly rejects residence permit applications.

In 2015, a total of 889 people were denied residence; this number grew to 1,659 in 2016, and to 4,256 in 2017, and finally to 6,598 in 2018. During this period, the rejection rate increased from 3% to 23%.

The number of permanent residence permits, as well as residence permits for former Georgian citizens, have also decreased since 2015.

Who issues residence permits?

Residence permits for foreigners in Georgia are issued by the Public Service Development Agency (PSDA).

However, the Georgian Security Service advises the agency regarding who should be granted a residence permit in Georgia.

In case of an appeal, only the judge has the right to see the recommendation issued by the Security Service of Georgia.

Giorgi Gogishvili, executive director of the non-governmental organization Migration Center, says that the main reason for refusals is state security.

“A recommendation is usually issued by the State Security Service. National security is usually named the reason for the refusal. However, in most cases, the judge returns the case of the citizens to the Ministry of Justice due to a lack of evidence for the refusal”.

Gogishvili notes that the number of refusals has increased significantly in recent years.

“Sure, it could be that a foreigner – or a Georgian going abroad, for that matter – could be dangerous to the state for unknown reasons. However, it must be substantiated”, said Gogishvili.

He says that vague decisions are one of the biggest problems in Georgia.

“After a person is granted residency on certain grounds, the circumstances might change and the permit might be revoked, hindering the person’s stay in Georgia. For instance, the state is entitled to no longer extend a visa to a student. However, there are cases when the state uses this leverage in an unclear manner. For example, a person studied for a bachelor’s degree for four years but was refused the right to pursue a master’s degree. Why? All this needs to be substantiated”, Gogishvili said.

Gogishvili believes that this way the state is trying to reduce the flow of foreigners to Georgia.

Gogishvili added that the situation became even more complicated amidst the COVID-19 pandemic; however, “in this case, the state took the right decision by automatically extending all residence permits”.

What changes have been made to the legislation?

One of the main changes is the reduction of visa-free stay in Georgia. Previously, a foreigner could stay in Georgia for 360 days, whereas with the new law, an individual may only stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days during a 180-day period.

The government has also decreased the number of countries whose residents may enter Georgia visa-free.

The changes have particularly affected foreign investors – obtaining a residence permit has become much harder for them.

Under the new regulations, they have to overcome more bureaucratic hurdles entailing more time and expense. The new requirements for obtaining an investment residence permit include speaking the official state language, investing an equivalent of 300,000 USD (as opposed to the previous requirement of 100,000 USD), and employing local citizens under permanent working conditions.

The essence of discrimination

Anzor Khatiashvili, a representative of the Tolerance and Diversity Institute, notes that the changes in the law reflect a selective approach by the state.

Khatiashvili says that the case of every person should be considered on an individual basis. He believes that the government is using the State Security Service to arbitrarily deny residence permits to citizens of Asian and African descent.

“In general, the state policy towards foreigners is discriminatory. For example, one of the explanations pointed to the law and claimed that ‘the increased inflow of foreigners from poor countries was not beneficial for the state’.

This approach is wrong.

In many cases, these people come here to do business, work, or study.

It is rare for an applicant to be refused due to failing to provide correct documents.

When a state organ has such broad rights in countries like ours, these rights could be abused”, Khatiashvili said.

The human rights activist also notes that the attitude of the public towards foreigners has changed, and it is no longer kind.

Khatiashvili added that the government manipulates this situation as well.

“The number of rejections grew in 2017, 2018, 2019. Unfortunately, a large part of society is not kind to foreigners, and hate speech and crimes are increasing“.

He agrees that the state uses the rejection mechanism without justification:

“The main argument they use is that a particular foreigner is dangerous for the country. We cannot see the evidence for this. However, the fact that a permit was issued a few times and then suddenly refused, is an indication that the situation is artificially controlled.

We are dealing with selective rejection which is not substantiated by relevant evidence”, said Anzor Khatiashvili.

The existing problems are also reflected in the 2019 Report of the Public Defender of Georgia. The ombudsman’s parliamentary report noted that the number of rejections on the grounds of state security has increased significantly.

In 2019, the total number of applications for a residence permit was 27,763. Of these, 19,421 cases were approved, while the rest were suspended or not settled.

The Public Defender’s report states that 93% of the rejections are on the basis of a threat to national security and/or public order.

Citizens of Iran get rejected most frequently, with a rejection rate of 69%, Turkey – 15%, Russia – 6%, India – 5%, Egypt – 5%, others – 22%.

Shola’s story

Nigerian citizen, Shola Akinruli arrived in Georgia for studies in 2016.

Shola says he decided to study abroad because of the crisis in his homeland.

To get a study visa, he met a Georgian online, transferred some money, and supposedly rented an apartment with their help. However, upon arriving in Georgia, he never saw this person, the apartment or the residence permit. The Georgian mediator just evaporated.

The young Nigerian says that he had to spend the first night in a church.

However, eventually, his life in Georgia improved. Now Shola has a Georgian wife.

“I started a family in 2017; my wife and I had a baby. However, I am still fighting for a residence permit. The state has assumed that our marriage is a sham, but this is not the case. My wife and children have my last name. My father-in-law and sister-in-law live with me.

It is unthinkable to pay a woman to marry her fictitiously. I also offered them [officials] to come and see my house and talk to the neighbors”, Shola said.

He appealed to the court and won in the first hearing, but the case is still under review.

“The judge’s central question was why I was dangerous for the country, but the Ministry of Justice could not answer that question”, Shola said.

He says he is fighting for a permanent residence permit:

“Every time I am given a temporary document that I have to pay for. It feels as if they were just trying to make money off of me. My case has been pending for two years now – if I am dangerous, why don’t they put me in jail?! I have never stolen anything and I have never been involved in any illegal activity. My son is already a year old. I have never had a problem with people.

I have been living here for almost five years now. If I had been dangerous, it would have already surfaced. Even if I get a student visa, it will only be valid for a year. I have a family here and I want to live with them.

Georgia does not abide by European laws. If they followed European laws, they would understand that a family cannot be separated – it is harmful to our family. I do not want my child to grow up without a father. I love Georgia and I want to live here“, said Shola Akinruli.

This article was made possible with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, under the EMERGE Project, implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The article was produced within the framework of the project “Awareness Raising of and about Migrants Rights” carried out by Tolerance and Diversity Institute (TDI). The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not reflect the views of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).