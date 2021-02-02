Baku residents fill city streets immediately after quarantine was canceled – PHOTO

On February 1, many restrictions imposed on December 14, 2020 due to the outbreak of cases of coronavirus infection were lifted in Baku and many other cities of Azerbaijan. Cafes and restaurants, shops are open. But some institutions are still closed.

Theaters, cinemas, large shopping centers and subways do not work in Baku. The date of their opening is still unknown. Public transport is closed on Saturdays and Sundays – this mode of bus traffic will last until the end of March 2021.

Residents of Baku have already filled the streets of the city, after almost 50 days, cafes and restaurants received their customers.

Warning from a WHO representative

But doctors are cautious about easing quarantine measures.

“As soon as the restrictions are lifted, the number of infections will start to grow again,” Hande Harmanjy, a representative of the World Health Organization in Azerbaijan, warned the resident of the country.

Second stage of vaccination

Today, the country has launched the second stage of vaccination against COVID-19 infection. In the first phase, 70 percent of healthcare workers are vaccinated with the Chinese-made Coronavac vaccine.

The second stage involves vaccination of people over 50 years of age who have at least one chronic disease, as well as employees of all institutions in contact with the population.

Photo: JAMnews

