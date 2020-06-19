Azerbaijani extends, strengthens quarantine regulations until August 1

Azerbaijan has reinstated several quarantine regulations, returning the SMS exit permission system and extending quarantine until 1 August.

During this period, people will again only be able to /leave the house for 2-3 hours by SMS permissions. This system was in place in Azerbaijan in April.

To leave one’s home, a resident must send an SMS to the police and wait for an answer with permission.

Shopping centers will close, as will salons and museums. The quarantine regime will be introduced only in large cities and regions: Baku, Sumgait, Absheron, Ganja, Yevlakh, Jalilabad, Lankaran and Masalli.

This decision was made by the Operational Headquarters, an agency created by the Azerbaijani government to combat the coronavirus. The two-day weekend quarantine led to tension and even clashes between police and citizens.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected with coronavirus has grown and reached 10,000 cases.

Coronavirus statistics as of June 18:

Number of people infected with the virus to this day – 11329.

New cases of infection – 338

Recovered – 6192

Number of deaths today – 6

Total number of current patients – 4998

The number of tests performed – 403499