Explainer
Stories
Geography
Abkhazia
Ajara
Armenia
Azerbaijan
From far and near
Georgia
Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia
South Ossetia
Turkey
More
Clusters
Gender and sex
Travel
Conflicts
Lifestyle
Sport
News
Opinion
Photo/Video
Politics
Economics
unheard-voices
ENGLISH
ENGLISH
ქართული
ՀԱՅԵՐԵՆ
AZƏRBAYCANCA
РУССКИЙ
ENGLISH
ENGLISH
ქართული
ՀԱՅԵՐԵՆ
AZƏRBAYCANCA
РУССКИЙ
Explainer
Stories
Geography
Abkhazia
Ajara
Armenia
Azerbaijan
From far and near
Georgia
Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia
South Ossetia
Turkey
More
Clusters
Gender and sex
Travel
Conflicts
Lifestyle
Sport
News
Opinion
Photo/Video
Politics
Economics
unheard-voices
Share
Share
23.03.2020
JAMNEWS
Share
Share
More on JAMnews
Opposition leader becomes president of Abkhazia, and his opponents are ready to work with him
Georgian cities of Marneuli, Bolnisi under quarantine due to threat of coronavirus outbreak
Title
Coronavirus in the Caucasus. Two cities in Georgia have been declared quarantine zones. Updated
Aslan Bzhania likely to become Abkhazia’s new president
Abkhazia goes to the polls for the second time in six months to elect a president
Subscribe to our newsletter
Receive updates twice a week on the latest news from the South Caucasus
Most read
State of emergency in Georgia - what restrictions will be imposed?
State of emergency not extended to Georgian Orthodox Church
Georgia to introduce state of emergency
Coronavirus in the Caucasus. Two cities in Georgia have been declared quarantine zones. Updated
Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer
Latest news
Opposition leader becomes president of Abkhazia, and his opponents are ready to work with him
Georgian cities of Marneuli, Bolnisi under quarantine due to threat of coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus in the Caucasus. Two cities in Georgia have been declared quarantine zones. Updated
Aslan Bzhania likely to become Abkhazia’s new president
Abkhazia goes to the polls for the second time in six months to elect a president
Multimedia
Abkhazia goes to the polls for the second time in six months to elect a president
Ghapama: an Armenian dish so good, they made a song about it
How to make Sheki halva – the famous Azerbaijani dessert
Winter comes late to Tbilisi – in March. VIDEO
Coronavirus death, infections on the rise, and political battles - "Week in the Caucasus" from JAMnews
Follow @JAMnewsCaucasus